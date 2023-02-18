Banksy Margate Valentine's Day artwork to move to Dreamland
A piece by the artist Banksy that appeared in Margate, Kent on Valentine's Day is to be moved to the town's Dreamland theme park.
The mural, called "Valentine's day mascara", shows a 1950s housewife with a swollen eye and missing tooth, apparently shutting a man in a freezer.
The real-life freezer was removed and returned twice in the days following the mural's appearance.
Dreamland said it has now been asked to provide a permanent home for the piece.
The freezer, an integral part of the work, was removed by Thanet District Council on the day the work appeared painted on the side of a house, then returned later in the day after it had been made safe.
It was removed again by London-based Red Eight Galleries, which said it wanted to "ensure the integrity" of the mural.
Eddie Kemsley, CEO of Dreamland Margate, said: "The arrival of Banksy's latest artwork in Margate has caused a real stir. Everyone in the town is really excited that he has chosen Margate as the location for his latest work, and the fact that he is highlighting such an important issue only makes it more important.
"Imagine our surprise when we got a call asking if we would be able to host the artwork. We jumped at the chance to help ensure that the piece could remain accessible and within the community.
"All the details are still being worked out, but we will work closely with the team of qualified experts to find a suitable location, where the public can enjoy this brilliant new addition to the Margate art scene.
"We understand the current owner of the artwork is keen to raise money to help the local charity, Oasis, which supports those that have been affected by domestic abuse.
"We will assist the owner of the artwork and Red Eight Gallery on the logistics of how, when and where the piece will be moved and when everything has been finalised, further details will be announced."
