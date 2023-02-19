Damian Green: Ashford MP 'disappointed' at missing out on seat
The MP for Ashford in Kent said he is "disappointed" not to have been selected as the Conservative candidate for the new Weald of Kent seat at the next election.
Damian Green put himself forward to stand in the new constituency, due to be created by boundary changes.
In a tweet he said he was not selected by the local Conservative Association executive.
He added that he was "thinking about what to do next".
The new constituency will take in some of the rural parts of Mr Green's current seat, such as Tenterden.
Mr Green has been the MP for Ashford since 1997 and previously unsuccessfully contested the seat of Brent East.
In opposition, he was a spokesman for education, work and pensions, the environment and home affairs, and was shadow secretary of state for transport and education.
In government from 2010 he held ministerial roles at the Home Office and Ministry of Justice, before becoming Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, then First Secretary of State and Minister for the Cabinet Office under Theresa May.
He is currently a member of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.
