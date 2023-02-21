Kent: New £10 charge to use council-run tips introduced
A £10 charge to use household waste recycling centres is being introduced across Kent.
Non-Kent residents will have to pay the sum if they want to use any of the 19 Kent County Council (KCC) sites from 1 April.
The charge will apply to Medway residents planning to dispose of their waste, KCC said.
KCC said the £10 covers the cost of an average visit and means Kent taxpayers will not subsidise non-residents.
The 19 sites where charges will be introduced can be found on the KCC website.
Those who do not pay council tax to one of the boroughs in the county will be charged on arrival, by card only.
Meanwhile, Medway Council has announced residents in Kent will no longer be able to dump waste at Medway Council-run tips from 31 March.
It comes after KCC ended its contract with Medway Council to reimburse costs for Kent residents who use the area's facilities.
From 31 March, Kent residents will no longer be able to visit Medway's sites at Cuxton, Capstone or Hoath Way in Gillingham.
Medway Council said only its residents will be able to go to a Medway tip.
Medway's household waste and recycling centres received on average 44,000 visits from Kent residents during 2021/22, a council spokesman said.
Residents who pay council tax to Medway Council will continue to be able to book a slot to visit all three of Medway's HWRCs for free.
Medway residents will need to bring proof of address, such as a driving licence or council tax bill, with their booking reference.
'Temporary arrangement'
Councillor Phil Filmer, Medway Council's member responsible for waste services, said: "Thousands of Kent residents had been choosing to use Medway's household waste and recycling centres, and the agreement with Kent County Council ensured that costs were reimbursed so Medway taxpayers did not pick up the bill.
"However, now this agreement has come to an end, Kent residents will no longer be able to access our three sites."
KCC said payments to Medway Council were made to secure access for Kent residents until a new HWRC site at Allington was built.
A KCC spokesperson said: "We have always been clear that this was a temporary arrangement which would end when the new HWRC at Allington opened.
"We have chosen to continue to allow access to our HWRCs to non-Kent residents but when they make their booking they will be advised there will be a charge to pay at the site."
