Chatham Historic Dockyard to display mystery anchor
- Published
A large 19th Century anchor is due to go on display after being discovered in the River Thames off Kent.
The origins of the anchor, which is over 15ft (4.5m) tall and weighs more than five tonnes, are a mystery, the Port of London Authority (PLA) said.
Jim Denby, from the PLA, said: "There is no record of how this could have come to be in the riverbed and no report of any vessels losing it."
The anchor is set to go on display at Chatham's Historic Dockyard.
It was removed from the Thames at Northfleet after a survey of the river bed identified it as a risk to navigation, the PLA said.
Mr Denby, head of marine services for the PLA, said: "We were surprised by the size of the anchor and the fact that it was still in one piece, completely intact and in good condition."
The anchor is now in a treatment bath to prevent it drying out and the surface cracking, the PLA said.
Karoline Sofie Hennum, conservator for Chatham Historic Dockyard trust, said: "As the anchor has been resting on the seabed for quite some time, it has started rusting.
"We estimate the conservation process could take up to two years to complete due to the anchor's size."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.