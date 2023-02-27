Alex Holland family call for answers over missing man's death
The parents of a father-of-two who was found dead in a ditch a year ago have said it has been a "living hell" not knowing what happened to him.
Alex Holland, 27, went missing from Deal in November 2021 and his body was found three months later near Worth.
His parents have complained to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) about how Kent Police handled the investigation.
The force said it would be inappropriate to comment.
In November 2021, Mr Holland told his parents he was going out for a cigarette. His body was found in a ditch of water 12 weeks later.
He was wearing one shoe and his car was a mile and a half away.
An inquest in 2022 ended in an open verdict.
A post-mortem examination could not determine the cause of death.
A coroner found there was no evidence to suggest violence or third party involvement and no evidence to suggest suicide.
Mr Holland's parents complained to Kent Police about their investigation and said the search area was inadequate, CCTV was missed, his wallet was never found and incorrect details of Alex's description were used in appeals.
His mother, Rachel Holland, said: "I said to the police that's my child. It's my child that I've lost. It's not my phone or my bank card. To you he's just a number, but he's my son."
His father, Mark Holland, said: "[It's] devastating, really, because it's the answers that we want that we may never get and that's hard to accept."
In a statement, Kent Police said: "The family of Alex Holland have asked for the findings of their complaint to Kent Police to be reviewed by the IOPC and it would be inappropriate to comment while the process is ongoing."
A spokesman for the IOPC said: "We received an application to review a complaint made to Kent Police over its handling of a missing person's investigation. The review has been allocated to a caseworker."
