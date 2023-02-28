A299: Woman dies after single-vehicle crash
Published
A woman has died after crashing on a major A-road in Kent.
Police said the single-vehicle crash with "roadside furniture" happened on the A299 Thanet Way near the Whitstable turn off at 04:30 GMT on Monday.
A woman in her 30s died. There was no one else in the Vauxhall Mokka and no-one else was injured, Kent Police said.
Police appealed for any witnesses to the crash and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward and contact officers.
