London ULEZ: Dartford vicar says expansion will hit mourners
A vicar has described the expansion of London's ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) as "a tax on friendship" for mourners wanting to attend funerals in London.
From 29 August drivers of the most polluting vehicles will pay £12.50 a day to drive into Greater London.
The Reverend Carl Chambers, vicar of St Michael and All Angels in Wilmington, Kent, called it "a kick in the guts".
The Mayor of London said the expansion is needed to tackle the 4,000 deaths a year due to air pollution.
Mr Chambers said: "I think it's a kick in the guts, a punch on the nose, for those who want to support loved ones.
"I was at the crematorium at Eltham yesterday, standing room only for a funeral, and it [the ULEZ] would have been a tax on friendship and support at such an important time when we're grieving.
"This would be heartless."
The leader of Dartford Borough Council, Jeremy Kite, said people in Kent would move to cleaner cars without the incentive of the ULEZ.
"Everybody changes cars over time, and when they do, they'll buy cleaner ones," he said.
"Of course we need to clean up, and we are cleaning up."
London's ULEZ will be expanded to London's border in August, amid pressure from campaigners who say the scheme is vital to help reduce air pollution.
Mr Chamber's church is near the London Borough of Bexley.
A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: "The Mayor has been clear the decision to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone was not an easy one, but around 4,000 Londoners die prematurely each year due to toxic air, with the greatest number of deaths attributable to air pollution in London's outer boroughs."
