Kent police spot motorist using dumbbells at wheel
Motorists have been spotted by police using dumbbells, eating bowls of cereal and putting on make-up whilst driving.
Kent Police force is currently clamping down on drivers who use mobile phones and who are distracted behind the wheel.
Police have been handing out fines of up to £200 and six penalty points to drivers who breach the rules.
Officers told BBC South East they had seen some "mad stuff" and that people "don't seem to understand the risk".
PC Dan Jennings is taking part in the two-week crackdown on drivers distracted behind the wheel.
He said the strangest thing he'd seen on patrol was a driver doing dumbbell exercises in a lorry behind the wheel on the M20 .
He said: "He had one hand on the wheel and he was exercising. It's just crazy."
PC Dan Carter added: "I've seen people eating cereal, driving up the motorway with their bowl on the steering wheel.
"You see stuff every day - people on their phones, doing make-up.
"It just seems to be accepted now by everyone that they can do whatever they like when they're driving."
Chief Insp Craig West said: 'It's vital that motorists put safety first.
"You could seriously injure or kill another road user by checking that text or taking a call or by getting behind the wheel knowing your vision isn't up to standard."
