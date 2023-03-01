Cost of living: University of Kent opens student food bank
A university has opened a food bank for students due to the rise in the number struggling with the cost of living.
Some students at the University of Kent say they cannot afford to eat properly.
The university said the initiative, which also provides free and subsidised meals on campus, was the first of its kind in the country.
The support scheme is called the Campus Pantry in an attempt to remove some of the stigma attached to using a food bank.
Benjamin Bradley, vice-president of Kent Union, said students from both low and middle socio-economic backgrounds were using the food bank on more than a weekly basis.
"In some cases, it is as dire as students who can't unfortunately eat. They are coming in as their last resort," he said.
Mr Bradley added that students whose finances were low were often embarrassed to use the scheme.
Charlie Haynes, one of hundreds of students to have used the pantry, said she has also been relying heavily on the subsidised hot meals provided on campus.
"I know there is always the joke that students live off Pot Noodle, but it is becoming more of a reality as that is what we can afford," she said.
"It's no longer just that students can't be bothered to cook so they have that. We can be bothered to cook, we just can't afford the food we need to make a meal."
The Campus Pantry relies on donations, with supplies running low in the past few months.
Dr Philip Pothen, director of engagement at the University of Kent, said the university's aim was to make sure nobody goes hungry on campus.
"We're hearing stories from across the whole country, and that is the driver for doing what we're doing here," he said.
