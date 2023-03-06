Dartford Crossing: Man suffers facial injury in M25 road rage attack
A man suffered a cut to his face after being attacked by another driver on a slip road of the M25, police said.
It happened in Swanley, Kent, at about 11:30 GMT on Saturday, when the victim was driving a red Vauxhall Viva towards the Dartford Crossing, and had just left the motorway.
As he stopped at traffic lights, a man got out of a black Mini and assaulted him.
A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene.
Kent Police said the victim needed hospital treatment for the cut on his face.
PC Lexi Carter said: "Other motorists were in the queue at the traffic lights and may have witnessed this incident."
