Man and woman charged with murder over Hernhill baby death

Maidstone Crown CourtGoogle
The man and woman are due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday

A man and a woman have been charged with murder after the death of a child.

Police were called to Hernhill, Faversham, Kent, on 28 November 2020.

A one-year-old boy was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

A 34-year-old man from Hernhill and a 26-year-old woman from Yelverton, Devon, have been charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child, and will appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday.

