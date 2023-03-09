Gravesend Asda attack: Pensioner knocked down escalator by trolley
- Published
A pensioner was attacked at a supermarket by a group of teenage boys who pushed a trolley at him, police have said.
The man, who is in his 80s, was going up an escalator in Asda at the Imperial Retail Park in Gravesend, Kent, when an empty trolley was pushed from the top, knocking him down to the ground floor.
The attack happened at about 18:30 GMT on 24 February.
The victim suffered head injuries and cuts to his hands, police said.
He later went to hospital as a precaution.
The suspects are described as being aged between 12 and 16 years old.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the attack to contact them.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.