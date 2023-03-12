Gillingham: Two teenagers charged over boy's stabbing
- Published
Two teenagers have been charged with stabbing a 17-year-old boy.
Kent Police were called to Gillingham's High Street at about 16:55 GMT on Thursday.
The victim had been speaking to a group of people outside a shop when he was assaulted, police said. He remains in a serious but stable condition in a London hospital.
The charged teenagers remain in custody and are due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The pair - a 17-year-old boy from Gillingham and a 16-year-old boy from Hertfordshire - are charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a knife in a public place.
Three other teenagers who were also arrested have been released on bail while inquiries continue.
Kent Police have urged any witnesses to come forward.
