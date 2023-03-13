Oscars 2023: Kent man James Friend wins best cinematographer
- Published
A film-maker who grew up in Kent has won the Oscar for best cinematography.
James Friend, who went to school in Sutton Valence, near Maidstone, was presented an Academy Award in Los Angeles for his work on All Quiet on the Western Front.
Mr Friend, who also won a Bafta for his work on the film last month, said in his acceptance speech that it was "an honour".
He said: "It's not my birthday, but I feel like it is."
Mr Friend described the work by his fellow nominees as being "outstanding".
James Friend accepts the Best Cinematography Oscar for his incredible work on 'All Quiet on the Western Front' #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/ze64NHawpb— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
During his acceptance speech Mr Friend thanked the entire crew "who made this happen and made me look better than I am".
He sent a message out to his "darling mum and dad who, when I said I was going to run off and join the circus or the film industry, believed in me."
All Quiet on the Western Front, Netflix's German-language World War One epic, finished the night in second place with four awards - best international feature, original score, production design and cinematography.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.