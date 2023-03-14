Eurasian elk: UK breeding programme begins at wildlife park
Two Eurasian elk have been brought together for the UK's only breeding programme of the species.
The programme by Wildwood Trust, based near Canterbury, Kent, follows its high-profile project last year to release bison into the wild to boost biodiversity and habitat restoration.
Eurasian elk are the largest members of the deer family and are currently extinct in the wild in the UK.
A spokesman for Wildwood described the breeding pair as "ecosystem engineers".
Caramel, who has been at the wildlife park since 2013, is now sharing an enclosure with new resident bull Jurgeon.
Mark Habben, Wildwood's director of zoological operations said: "This is an incredibly exciting first step and a natural progression from the work we've been doing with the bison in Blean Woods to help combat climate change.
"In the same way that the bison are helping to restore ancient woodland, we believe that elk could have an equally beneficial impact on wetland environments.
"The calves that this pair will hopefully breed could in turn go on to directly benefit future habitat restoration projects."
Elk went extinct in the UK about 2,000-3,000 years ago.
Keeper Jon Forde said: "The introduction has gone well, as we hoped it would. Caramel, who's been with us since 2013, was slightly wary at first but is adjusting well.
"We were hopeful that the pair would get on as we'd started to notice when we came to see them in the mornings that they'd moved closer to each other overnight and they have a lovely way of chatting."
