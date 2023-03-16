Cranbrook horticultural project helps prisoners gain skills
Female prisoners are being offered horticultural work aimed at increasing their skills and chances of gaining full-time employment on release.
The Glasshouse works with women on day release from East Sutton Park prison near Maidstone, Kent.
They are paid the living wage and the plants they produce are sold to businesses and people who visit the shop.
Inmates said the project helped prepare them for life after prison.
Karla was released from prison in October.
She still works for the project in Cranbrook a couple of days per week.
She said: "I have learned a lot and I love the whole environment - the independence building, the self-esteem.
"My family have certainly noticed the change in me."
Kali Hamerton-Stove, co-founder of The Glasshouse, said: "The community has been so positive and welcoming of us."
She said the project "has made a big difference" to the women, "because they can see that there's not this massive sign on their heads that says prisoner."
She added that: "People talk to them and respect them and listen to them."
Claire, who is currently serving the final 10 weeks of her sentence, works with The Glasshouse five or six days per week.
She said: "This is normality. Just the simplest thing like getting dressed in the morning.
"You're coming out to look presentable. You want to look nice for the job."
Any profits made through the shop or through business contracts are reinvested into the scheme, the organisation said.
