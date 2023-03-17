Sevenoaks leisure centre operator ceases trading
A leisure centre operator has ceased trading because it could not pay its bills for March.
As a result, Sevenoaks and Edenbridge leisure centres in Kent are to close with immediate effect.
Sevenoaks District Council has stated its commitment to the future of the sites after their operator, Sencio Community Leisure, called in an insolvency firm and ceased trading.
A councillor said the closure came as a "terrible shock".
Lullingstone Park Golf Course will also close.
'Disappointing'
The council's cabinet member for people and places, Lesley Dyball, said it had "done everything possible" to support Sencio through recent economic challenges.
"It is disappointing that Sencio finds itself in this position, despite receiving close to £1.4m of public money, including £411,000 from the council to help them through the lockdowns and to support business recovery," she said.
"As recently as January 2023, Sencio told our councillors they had weathered the recent economic challenges with Covid and the cost of living and were looking to the future."
Sencio, which has been operating as a leisure trust for nearly 20 years in the Sevenoaks district, has appointed Evelyn Partners to assist with the insolvency process.
The council is "100% committed" to re-opening the closed sites, Ms Dyball said.
"This sad news came as a terrible shock to us having worked with Sencio for nearly 20 years," she said.
"We appreciate this must be an anxious time for Sencio staff, customers and suppliers."
