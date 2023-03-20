Margate Arlington House residents speak of despair after lift failure
- Published
Residents of an 18-storey tower block with broken lifts have described the desperate situation they are facing.
The one remaining working lift at Arlington House in Margate broke down about two weeks ago, one resident said.
One woman has described "unbearable" isolation since, with another revealing how climbing 18 flights of stairs has left her in excruciating pain.
Michael Barber of PS&B property services said extra caretakers had been employed to provide residents support.
The 142-flat tower block has two lift systems installed but 81-year-old Peggy Benest said they had suffered repeated problems.
She told BBC South East: "We only had one for ages then [the broken one] was repaired. But then it's all out of order again."
With "crippling" arthritis leaving her trapped in her flat, she said the "isolation, the loneliness" was "almost unbearable" and "so depressing".
Meanwhile, Charley Dawkins, 30, who lives on the eighth floor, said she had a chronic pain condition and had to climb 18 flights of stairs to her flat.
"Climbing up and down the stairs has caused me excruciating pain and I am worried about the stress it is putting on my body.
"It's having a massive toll on me," she said.
Mr Barber said the lift manufacturers and installers had been on site investigating the cause of the "electrical failure".
He said new lift equipment was being made to order and the work was estimated to be completed by 5 April.
He added: "We have employed additional caretaking staff... They are on hand to assist residents, collecting and delivering items for them.
"Residents with mobility issues have been contacted directly, with offers to arrange assistance to attend any medical appointments."
He said two residents had been moved into temporary local accommodation, while a third had discussed moving but decided to remain in their own home for the time being.
