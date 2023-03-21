Strood: Man charged with manslaughter after fatal assault
A man has been charged with manslaughter after another man was assaulted and died in Kent.
The victim was reported to have been attacked near Cuxton Road in Strood on Sunday, 20 November, Kent Police said.
Kent Police said a 38-year-old man from Glasgow was charged on Saturday and appeared at Maidstone Magistrates' Court the same day.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on 17 April, a force spokesperson said.
A 45-year-old man was also arrested two days after the incident but was later released without charge.
