Gravesend Asda attack: Boys arrested over pensioner escalator assault
- Published
Four boys have been arrested after a man was attacked at a supermarket by a group who pushed a trolley at him.
The man, who is in his 80s, was going up an escalator in Asda at the Imperial Retail Park in Gravesend, Kent, when an empty trolley was pushed from the top, knocking him down to the ground floor.
The man suffered head and hand injuries in the attack on 24 February.
Two 13-year-olds and two 12-year olds were arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail.
Any witnesses to the attack have been asked to contact Kent Police.
