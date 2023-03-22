Kent Police sign lists rape as ‘non-emergency’ crime
- Published
Kent Police has come under fire for displaying a sign listing rape and sexual assault as "non-emergency" crimes in a police station.
The A4 printout urged Maidstone residents to report "non-emergency enquiries" via an online form.
The list included anti-social behaviour, missing persons and fraud.
Police said it was part of their Click B4 U Call campaign, which encouraged people, where suitable, to use online reporting to free up call handlers.
The poster, which was put up by a member of police staff at the front counter in Maidstone police station, has since been taken down, the force said.
It has been replaced by a poster clarifying advice about how best to report crimes to the police.
@kent_police make this make sense? This just goes to show how done out this country is getting!! How can you downplay such a horrific and violent crime? I get it’s hard to prove but going about it like this ain’t the way. Absolute tools. pic.twitter.com/7c9q0fPtfg— JB (@Ayejb96) March 15, 2023
Det Ch Supt Emma Banks said Kent Police urged anyone in immediate danger to call 999.
"Doing so can make the difference between arresting a suspect at the scene and in some cases saving a life," she said.
"We also support victims in reporting offences in a number of other ways, often for crimes which are not in progress and which may have happened in the past. This can be done online, or through means including text messaging services.
"In some cases you will be offered an immediate video call with an officer, and when appropriate a patrol will be sent to see you."
Det Ch Supt Banks added that Kent Police took investigations of domestic abuse, rape and sexual assault "extremely seriously".
"All reports of rape or sexual assault, made through whatever channel are reviewed by a detective sergeant, and are ultimately overseen by a senior officer as part of a thorough review process aimed at ensuring justice and support for all victims," she said.
