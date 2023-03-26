Four men charged over Ramsgate assault
Four men have been charged with affray and grievous bodily harm over an assault in a seaside town.
The suspects were detained after a fight broke out on King Street, Ramsgate, just after 02:00 GMT on Saturday, Kent Police said.
Two men were arrested at the scene and taken to hospital with injuries. Two others were detained shortly after.
All four men have been remanded in custody to appear at Folkestone Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Two of the men were also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
Kent Police said it was also continuing to appeal for information relating to an earlier assault on a taxi driver in the same town.
In the incident at about 23:30 GMT on Friday, a taxi driver was stabbed by a passenger on Margate Road.
Officers have made an arrest and he has since been bailed pending further inquiries, the force said.