Littlestone: RNLI crew appoints first female helm in 100-year history
- Published
A woman has become the first female helm in the 100-year history of a Kent lifeboat station.
Heather Crittenden took control of Littlestone RNLI's Atlantic 85 lifeboat in the same week as International Women's Day.
She joined the RNLI in 2011 after being at the station during a search operation for a crashed light aircraft.
RNLI officials described Mrs Crittenden's appointment as a "historic moment" for Littlestone.
She and her husband, who is also an RNLI volunteer, held their wedding at the station so they could be available for any emergency callouts.
Mrs Crittenden, 39, started her path to becoming a helmswoman in 2017 but it was paused until 2020 due to Covid-19 and the arrival of their second child. After three years of training, she eventually passed out on 10 March.
Mrs Crittenden said: "I am so proud to have achieved what I have. It has taken hard work and a lot of time but at the end of the day there are no short cuts because you are going to be in command of a lifeboat and its crew, so you need to be the top of your game."
She balances volunteering for the RNLI with raising two young children and a full-time job as a manager for the Red Cross.
In addition, she also acts as the station's lifeboat training coordinator, with responsibility for helping nurture newer recruits.
It is 54 years since the first woman qualified as an RNLI crew member. Women now make up about 12% of the charity's volunteer lifeboat crew.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.