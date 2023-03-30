Banksy Margate Valentine's Day artwork moved to Dreamland
A work by the artist Banksy which appeared on a wall in Margate on 14 February has been removed and taken to the town's Dreamland theme park.
"Valentine's day mascara" shows a 1950s housewife with a swollen eye and missing tooth, apparently shutting a man in a freezer.
The entire wall containing the mural was removed and taken away using a mechanical digger.
Dreamland has agreed with the mural's owner to display it for 12 months.
The mural is owned by the London-based Red Eight Galleries.
Speaking when the move was announced in February, Dreamland's chief executive Eddie Kemsley said: "We understand the current owner of the artwork is keen to raise money to help the local charity, Oasis, which supports those that have been affected by domestic abuse."
