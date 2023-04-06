Sevenoaks Council agrees funding to reopen leisure facilities
A council has taken a step towards reopening three leisure facilities which closed after the operator of the sites ceased trading.
Sevenoaks District Council has agreed to appoint a new interim provider for two leisure centres and a golf course.
Sevenoaks and Edenbridge leisure centres and Lullingstone Park Golf Course closed in March.
The sites will be run for up to two years with nearly £2 million of borrowing, the council said.
The previous operator Sencio Community Leisure called in an insolvency firm and ceased trading at the time of the closures.
Sarah Robson, the council's chief officer for people and places, said it was "positive news" that the local authority had agreed funding and was in the process of appointing a new leisure provider.
