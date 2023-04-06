East Kent NHS: Baby death trust sets out improvement plan amid challenges
- Published
An NHS trust at the centre of a baby deaths scandal faces "formidable challenges", its board was told as the latest improvement plan was unveiled.
At least 45 babies might have survived with better care at the East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust, a review found last year.
An "integrated improvement plan" was looked at by board members on Thursday.
Challenges faced by the trust have been put down to its size, location, and coastal deprivation.
Care inspectors raised further safety concerns in January over care at the trust's two maternity departments at the William Harvey Hospital, Ashford, and the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) threatened the trust with enforcement action to ensure patients were protected.
Board members heard the improvement plan was "designed to address the issues identified by NHS England in the draft enforcement undertakings issued to the trust".
Board papers stated: "There is wide recognition that the trust faces formidable challenges as one of the largest and most complex trusts due to its geographical location and the inequalities that are faced by the coastal community."
The trust is receiving support from NHS England Improvement director Moira Durbridge, with Sir David Dalton providing additional direction.
Analysis
By Mark Norman, Health Correspondent, BBC South East
This is a big moment for the trust.
A huge amount of work has gone into the plan with additional input and support from the NHS nationally.
That included adding experienced NHS big-hitters such as Sir David Dalton to support the management.
However, the recent NHS staff survey put East Kent Hospitals among the worst three NHS trusts in the country for staff engagement.
It tells us how far any plan has to go if it's to resonate with the workforce and be successful in turning around what is a fairly bleak outlook for one of the biggest NHS trusts in England.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.