Canterbury language school calls for foreign students entry rules to be relaxed
- Published
A Canterbury language school has called for a relaxation in bureaucracy for foreign students entering the UK.
Cherry Silcock-Stone, of Concorde International language school, said introducing a "protocol" just for students would be "game-changing".
The Home Office said it recognised the importance of educational exchanges.
It comes after the government reportedly considers restricting the number of foreign students to curb migration.
Ms Silcock-Stone said: "Those people want to come to our country because they can see a whole value in authentic British culture and experience.
"There is only one thing stopping them - it's simply the question of ID cards and passports."
She added: "If the government could make one game-changing moment, it would be to offer students a particular protocol just for them to come into the country on an ID card."
The Home Office told the BBC it recognised the importance of cultural and educational exchanges.
It also highlighted that the standard visitor rules currently permit a range of short-term study activities for which entry clearance is not required in advance.