South East rail disruption over Easter holiday weekend
- Published
A train line between Kent and the East Sussex coast is closed for nine days, Network Rail says.
The line closure between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells is to allow work to stabilise cuttings and embankments at Wadhurst, Frant and Snape Wood.
Southeastern says there are no trains to and from London Charing Cross and Waterloo East on Saturday and Sunday.
All lines from London Victoria are closed, with services to Gatwick and Brighton running from London Bridge.
The line closures at London Victoria will affect services to the south coast until midnight on Monday.
Gatwick Express customers are advised to use Southern or Thameslink services between London and Gatwick Airport.
"Trains on the Brighton, Eastbourne and Ore, Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central and Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and East Grinstead routes will be diverted to operate to/from London Bridge, running to an amended timetable with some extended journey times," Gatwick Express posted on its website.
Trains on the Horsham and Dorking route will also run to and from London Bridge.
Uckfield services will run to/from East Croydon, the train company said.
Southeastern said the closure of the Tunbridge Wells to Hastings line for nine consecutive days rather than over a number of weekends, "reduces the time period when there is disruption, and it delivers the reliability benefits more quickly".
A spokesman said the timing of the closure had been "carefully planned"to coincide with the Easter holidays when fewer people use trains for work or study."
Trains affected by the London Charing Cross and Waterloo East station closures will be diverted to London Cannon Street, Network Rail said, with bus replacement services in operation between Lewisham and Dartford via Sidcup.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.