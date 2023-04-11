Stafford grandad thanks off-duty Medway nurse who helped save him
A grandfather whose heart stopped for 10 minutes while on the school run has thanked the off-duty nurse who helped save his life.
Geof Turner had arrived at Swingate Primary School in Lordswood, Kent, to collect his granddaughter when he had a cardiac arrest near the school gate.
Sam Moynes, who works as a senior sister for Medway NHS Foundation Trust, found Mr Turner.
She used a defibrillator on the 69-year-old while other parents helped.
The mum-of-two, who was also on a school run when she spotted Mr Turner, said: "The school's first aider and another parent helped to deliver chest compressions before and after I used the defibrillator to deliver the first shock.
"Meanwhile, the school's caretaker found some tarpaulin for people to hold up to protect young eyes from seeing the traumatic scene, and parents and pupils were diverted through another gate to maintain Geof's dignity."
After 10 minutes Mr Turner regained a pulse and he was taken to the Medway Maritime Hospital.
'Most fortunate'
Ms Moynes, who works in the trust's acute response team, added: "At first, I couldn't believe I was delivering chest compressions while on the school run. It all happened so quickly and I am glad my brain entered work mode."
Mr Turner, 69, from Stafford, was visiting his daughter and grandchildren when he had the cardiac arrest on 22 March.
He said: "It's hard to express your feelings when someone saves your life except that I am obviously very, very grateful.
"I'm most fortunate that Sam was there at the right place at the right time."
He said he remembers approaching the school gates, then the next thing he knew, he was lying in hospital wondering what had happened.
