Teen killed man in Tonbridge stabbing and then called mum
A teenager who killed a man in a stabbing in Kent and then called his mother is awaiting sentence for murder.
Rocco Mustafa, 18, from Coulsdon, London, attacked Thomas Waugh, 20, in Tonbridge in August last year.
Mustafa admitted murder and robbery charges in January.
On Tuesday, his mother Claire White, 48, also from Coulsdon, was convicted of assisting an offender at Maidstone Crown Court.
A second teenager, aged 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also convicted of murder and robbery charges. The teenager previously denied the charges.
Police said Mr Waugh was in Tonbridge Racecourse Park with two friends when they were approached by Mustafa and his associate who threatened them and demanded their phones.
Mr Waugh said he would pay cash and ran from the scene but returned with a stick to create a distraction to allow his friends, who had handed over a gold chain, cigarettes and £5 in cash, to escape.
He ran off but the teenagers chased him and caught up with him in a car park where Mustafa stabbed him in the torso. Mr Waugh died at the scene.
Mustafa, of Chipstead Valley Road, then phoned his mother. Police said she went to collect him, but because of the number of officers in the town, she went home and collected him the following morning.
After the trial, Det Ch Insp Neil Kimber said the teenagers had been "intent on violence" and White's conduct was "deplorable".
The teenagers were both charged with murder whilst acting together, two counts of robbery and attempted robbery. All three are still to be sentenced.
