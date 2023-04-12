Man charged over English Channel boat deaths
- Published
A man has been charged with manslaughter following the deaths of four people as they attempted to cross the English Channel in a small boat.
Ibrahima Bah has been charged in connection with the deaths on 14 December, which happened when 39 people were safely brought to shore.
Mr Bah, 19, of no fixed address, is accused of four counts of manslaughter.
He was previously charged with facilitating attempted illegal entry into the UK.
Kent Police said officers were continuing their work to establish the identity of the four who died and locate their next-of-kin.
Mr Bah is due before magistrates on Thursday to face the manslaughter charges.
A Kent Police spokesman said: "In the early hours of 14 December 2022, Kent Police was called to Dover to assist HM Coastguard following a report received of a small boat in distress in the water.
"A multi-agency search and rescue operation was carried out, resulting in 39 people being safely brought to shore. Four other people were pronounced deceased."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.