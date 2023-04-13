Three charged over death of man in Canterbury car park
Three people have been charged by police following the death of a man in Canterbury.
Gavin Houghton, 49, Airidas Sakalauskas, 21, both of Old Dover Road, Canterbury, and Sobantu Sibanda, 27, of Albert Street, Whitstable, are all charged with murder.
Guy Malbec, aged 51, died after being found seriously injured in a car park in Castle Street on Monday.
The three will appear at Folkestone Magistrates Court later.
