Channel boat deaths: Man in court over four deaths at sea
A man has appeared in court after four people died as they attempted to cross the English Channel in a small boat.
The deaths last December happened when a dinghy ran into trouble off the Kent coast. Thirty-nine people were rescued.
Ibrahima Bah, 19, of no fixed address, has appeared at Folkestone Magistrates' Court charged with four counts of manslaughter.
He is next due to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on 15 May, although that date may be brought forward.
Authorities were alerted in the early hours of 14 December to reports that the small boat was in difficulty off the coast of Dungeness, 30 miles west of Dover.
Temperatures had dropped to 1C overnight and a yellow weather warning was in place across Kent at the time.
Kent Police said officers were continuing their work to establish the identity of the four who died and locate their next-of-kin.
