Canterbury: Fourth arrest made over death of man in car park
A fourth man has been arrested by police investigating the death of a man in Canterbury.
Guy Malbec, 51, died after being injured in a car park in Castle Street on Monday, Kent Police said.
A 50-year-old man from Canterbury was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and remains in police custody.
Three other men appeared at Folkestone Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with murder and will appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 17 April.
