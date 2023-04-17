West Malling farmer reunited with stolen motorbike 27 years on
A vintage motorcycle enthusiast has been reunited with a much-loved bike that was stolen from him 27 years ago.
West Malling farmer Stephen Betts reported the theft of his 1949 Ariel Red Hunter in 1996, but despite an investigation, it was never found.
However, earlier this year, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) notified him when someone had applied to register it.
Mr Betts said he "never imagined" he would see his 500cc machine again.
"I had kept it in a shed on my farm and one day forgot to lock it. The next time I went out there it had gone. I was really gutted at the time," he recalled.
The new owner had purchased the bike from an online auction site, without realising it had been stolen and the number plates changed.
'Very gracious'
"It was only when he tried to register the bike that the DVLA discovered it actually belonged to me, through the engine and chassis numbers," Mr Betts said.
The matter was then referred to police and an investigation carried out.
Mr Betts said the new owner had "put his heart and soul" into restoring the vehicle but was "very gracious" about it.
"We were able to come to an arrangement whereby I would compensate him, as he had done a great job with the bike," he said.
Det Ch Insp Neil Watford, of Kent Police, said: "When somebody's vehicle is stolen, it is always our hope that we will be able to reunite them with their property, no matter how much time may pass."
PC Mike Pilbeam, who worked on the case at the Metropolitan Police's organised vehicle crime unit, added: "Hearing how much it meant to Mr Betts makes the work that we undertake all worthwhile."
