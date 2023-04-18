Man charged with murder after Dartford fatal alley stabbing
A man has been charged with murder after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death near a town centre.
The teenager was found with stab wounds in an alleyway off Suffolk Road in Dartford at about 21:00 BST on Friday.
Two 19-year-old men were arrested at about 00:30 on Saturday in Gillingham on suspicion of murder.
Chris Enaruba, 19, of Beaconsfield Road, Greater London, has been charged with murder and appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court earlier.
His next appearance will be at Maidstone Crown Court on 16 May.
Another 19-year-old man from Greater London has been bailed until 10 July while enquiries continue, Kent Police said.
Det Insp Ross Gurden of Kent Police said: "The area where the victim was assaulted was close to the town centre and there would have been pedestrians and vehicles in the area at the time.
"If you think you may be able to assist the investigation please don't hesitate to call us."
