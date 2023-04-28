Chatham man and woman jailed for child sex offences
A man and a woman have been jailed for child sex offences.
Tristan Goodwin, 24, from Edinburgh Road, Chatham, and Angel Fuller, 19, from Churchill Avenue, Chatham, pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday.
Goodwin received eight and a half years, and Fuller four and a half years, both will be on the sex offenders register for life.
Police said the offences were committed between May 2021 and January 2022.
Goodwin paid Fuller to introduce him to the victims.
Goodwin admitted raping a child, arranging the commission of a child sex offence, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, paying for the sexual services of a child and possession of indecent images.
Fuller was charged with aiding and abetting the rape of a child and arranging the commission of a child sex offence.
Detectives also discovered Goodwin had groomed two children over social media in 2020, persuading them to send him indecent images before meeting and sexually assaulting them.
'Vulnerable victims'
Goodwin will serve a further four years on licence, and both he and Fuller have been made the subject of sexual harm prevention orders.
Det Con Grant Broad said: "Goodwin and Fuller worked together to target young, vulnerable victims and their depraved actions will leave a lasting impact on the victims' lives.
"I wish to commend the courage of these vulnerable victims in supporting this investigation and ensuring a dangerous predator has been held to account for his appalling actions."
