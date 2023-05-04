Isle of Sheppey: Main road closed due to fire in outbuildings
The public are being urged to avoid an area on the Isle of Sheppey after a fire involving a number of outbuildings.
Five fire engines from Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to the blaze near Leysdown Road in Leysdown-on-Sea on Thursday afternoon.
No injuries have been reported, the fire service said.
People living and working in the area have been advised to close windows and doors as a precaution due to smoke.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
