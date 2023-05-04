Isle of Sheppey: Main road closed due to fire in outbuildings

Fire in Leysdown Road on the Isle of SheppeyNicola Scott
The public are being urged to avoid an area on the Isle of Sheppey after a fire involving a number of outbuildings.

Five fire engines from Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to the blaze near Leysdown Road in Leysdown-on-Sea on Thursday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported, the fire service said.

People living and working in the area have been advised to close windows and doors as a precaution due to smoke.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

