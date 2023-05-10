Dartford shooting: Woman who died named as Hayley Burke
- Published
A woman who died two days after being shot at a house has been named by police.
Hayley Burke, 36, was found injured at a property in Priory Road, Dartford, Kent, at 12:40 BST on 6 May after reports of gunshots.
Ms Burke died in hospital in London on Monday, Kent Police said.
A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition after suffering gunshot wounds.
Armed police were called to the incident where a trained negotiator tried to engage with a man inside the property.
Witnesses reported Ms Burke had been "held hostage", and was shot after an hour-long stand-off with police.
