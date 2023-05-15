Quarter of Kent children abused or harassed on way home from school
More than a quarter of Kent pupils say they have been harassed, bullied or abused on the way to or from school.
A survey of under 18s carried out for the Kent police and crime commissioner (PCC) also found a third of pupils were scared walking to and from school.
BBC Radio Kent has been given access to preliminary figures from the survey which is due to close next month.
Kent PCC Matthew Scott said: "We've got some really challenging issues which are coming out already."
He says 26% of young people say they have been bullied or harassed on the way to or from school, with over 4,000 people taking part in the survey so far.
One pupil told BBC Radio Kent: "I was walking home from the park one time and a guy catcalled me out of his car. I had to run back to the park and call my parents to come and pick me up."
Another said: "You think is it going to escalate, or is he going to leave me alone, is he going to keep following me?"
'Become normal'
Caroline Westoby, head of year 10 at King Ethelbert School in Birchington, said: "[Street harassment] has been increasing over the last few years.
"The worst thing about it, and the heart-breaking thing, is that it becomes normal for them, and it shouldn't be.
"This is not OK, this is not normal, and they should not be used to it."
Mr Scott said Kent Police's patrolling strategy had changed after the survey revealed most harassment of young people was taking place between 3pm and 4pm.
"It is prompting action and it is prompting change," he said.
"The perpetrators need to feel the impact as well."
