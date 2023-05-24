Uckfield man with epilepsy backs campaign to raise awareness
A campaign to boost awareness of epileptic seizures has been backed by a man who suffers from the condition.
Epilepsy Action is seeking to educate the public on how to respond to people having seizures.
The charity says its research shows that people often mistakenly think someone having a seizure is drunk or on drugs.
Simon Breeds, from Uckfield, East Sussex, said: "A lot of people don't know how to react."
He described the onset of his seizures as "like a volcano". He has experienced sickness, dizziness and shallow breathing and a feeling like he was "waiting to explode".
Mr Breeds once had a seizure while jogging in a field, and he lost consciousness.
He was found by a dog walker who did not know he was having a seizure and called an ambulance.
Some people with epilepsy have even been robbed or physically assaulted while having a seizure, Epilepsy Action said.
More than half of people with epilepsy have avoided going out in public due to fear of a seizure and a third of the public would not know what to do if they saw someone having one, the charity added.
Rebekah Smith, the charity's deputy chief executive, said this has affected the confidence and independence of people who have epilepsy.
She said: "Many are missing out on birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, even avoiding going out altogether, because they don't think enough people would know what to do to assist them if they happened to have a seizure while out and about."
What to do if someone has a seizure
- C - Comfort - Cushion their head with something soft, to protect them from injury and keep them comfortable.
- A - Action - Start to time the seizure, and clear the area of anything that might be harmful. You could also check if the person has a medical ID or bracelet with more information on how to help.
- R - Reassure - When the seizure has stopped, place them in the recovery position, stay with them and reassure them as they come round.
- E - Emergency
Call 999 if:
- The seizure continues for more than five minutes
- The person is not regaining consciousness
- The person goes straight into another seizure
- The person has trouble breathing after the seizure
- The person has never had a seizure before