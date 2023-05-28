Borden: New housing approved despite fears over badgers
Plans to build 50 homes near a Kent village have been approved, despite fears for local badgers.
Abbey Developments Ltd wants to build a mix of houses and maisonettes at Manor Farm in Borden, near Sittingbourne.
The application attracted a small protest outside Swale council's HQ, with objections coming from wildlife groups and the local parish council.
Demonstrator Vivien Smith claimed the homes will threaten local wildlife in a "very rich area for biodiversity".
Outline planning permission was granted in December 2019, but details on the layout and landscaping have now also been approved by Swale Borough Council.
Members agreed to a modified version of the plans, with a changed layout, more parking spaces and changes to the footpaths.
Borden Wildlife Group said the plans could "cause conflict between residents and badgers", the latter relying on the area for their survival.
There were also concerned for birds of prey, bats, bees and other insects.