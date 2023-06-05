Margate's Dreamland theme park to stage major incident drill
- Published
Emergency services and event organisers are to practise responding to a major incident at a theme park.
More than 200 people and emergency vehicles are taking part in the drill at Dreamland in Margate, Kent, later.
They will be "responding" to the fictitious scenario of a crowd of 6,500 people being exposed to a potentially harmful chemical.
Margate fire crew manager Brennan Ralls said it was "purely an exercise" and urged the public to not be alarmed.
The theme park will be closed during the exercise.
Mr Ralls said: "This is a great opportunity to work together with our partners and colleagues, to ensure we are always prepared to respond to any emergency.
"We're likely to be at the venue for most of the day, so we'd like to reassure the public that this is purely an exercise and not to be alarmed by our presence."
'Real-time training'
The staged exercise, organised by Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS), also involves police and paramedics, and will allow each service to practise their response.
The fire service's main role will be assisting with mass decontamination, with operational crews building shower units and guiding the public through the process.
South East Coast Ambulance Service's head of resilience and specialist operations, Dave Williams, said it was "vital" the service took part in such exercises to "test and learn" from its response.
Head of operations at Dreamland Margate, Shane Guy, said his staff, management team and partners would all benefit from the "real-time training".