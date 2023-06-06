Amputee baby's father Tony Smith loses parole appeal bid
A man who injured his six-week-old baby so badly his legs had to be amputated has lost a bid to be released on parole.
Tony Smith, 52, was convicted in February 2018 of causing or allowing harm to his son, also called Tony, and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.
Tony had both legs amputated because of the abuse by his birth parents.
The Parole Board said there was a risk Smith would enter a new relationship and gain access to children.
The board said it was in the public interest that he remained in prison.
Paula Hudgell, Tony's adoptive mother, from Kings Hill, Kent, has fought for tougher jail sentences for convicted child abusers.
Tony's Law came into effect in June 2022, meaning abusers could now face life imprisonment.
The Parole Board ruled: "Having considered the index offences, relevant patterns of previous offending and the other evidence before it, the panel listed as risk factors those influences which made it more likely that Mr Smith would reoffend.
"At the time of his offending, these risk factors had included Mr Smith's chaotic life, his abuse of drugs and his use of alcohol.
"He has acted recklessly and impulsively and has struggled to manage extreme emotions," the ruling continued.
"The panel considered his relationships, isolation, boredom, poor decision making and an inability to deal with life's problems to be further areas of risk. Specifically, he has no concept of the responsibilities entailed in caring for a child."
The board said he would be due to be released at the end of his sentence in September 2027 "unless found suitable for a return to the community before that date as the result of a future parole review".
