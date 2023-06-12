Stockbury: Driver dies in crash on A249 in Kent

A man in his 20s has died in a crash which closed the A249 near Stockbury in Kent in both directions.

He was driving a silver Ford Fiesta which crashed on the Sittingbourne-bound carriageway at about 04:30 BST. No other vehicles were involved.

He died at the scene and his next-of-kin has been informed, Kent Police said.

Officers believe there were several witnesses and have urged anyone with information to contact them.

