Man charged over Maidstone police officer stabbing
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed in Maidstone.
The PC, in his 50s, was injured by a pair of scissors after attending a call on Albion Place at about 20:00 BST on Thursday.
He was airlifted to London with serious injuries but had since been discharged from hospital, Kent Police said.
Robert Jenner, 48, of Albion Place, Maidstone, is due appear at Medway Magistrates' Court later.
