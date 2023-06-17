Snave: Motorcyclist dies weeks after crash with car
A motorcyclist has died in hospital weeks after a crash in Kent.
The man in his 70s was riding a BMW R1250 motorbike when he crashed with a Jaguar XF car on the A2070 at Snave on 28 May, Kent Police said.
He was taken to a London hospital, but died on Friday. His next of kin have been informed, police said.
A 52-year-old man from the Romney Marsh area was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released on bail.
