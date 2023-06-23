Maidstone: RSPCA appeal after bird catapult attack in park
- Published
The RSPCA is appealing for information after a "brutal attack" on wildlife in a Kent park.
A group of youths were reportedly seen shooting catapult pellets at pigeons in Mote Park in Maidstone at about 18:30 BST on Monday.
A witness rescued one pigeon who had suffered a hole in his side and was drowning in a pond, the RSPCA said.
However, the pigeon was put to sleep due to the severity of its injuries, RSPCA inspector Kirsten Ormerod said.
'Very sad for onlookers'
Members of the public called the RSPCA after spotting a group of approximately eight boys shooting pigeons in the park with a catapult.
Ms Ormerod said the boys are estimated to be aged between 14 and 17 years old.
"This brutal attack on local wildlife is so distressing, and would have been very sad for onlookers to witness," she said.
"We are urging anyone with any information, photos or footage to anonymously come forward, so we can track down the culprits of this deeply upsetting attack."
The boy who shot the pigeon is believed to have been wearing a white t-shirt and blue skinny jeans, she added.
Kent Police confirmed officers received a report that a group of young people were targeting birds with a catapult in Mote Park.
The RSPCA said a group were also spotted in the park shooting at ducks with catapults on Tuesday night.
Anyone with information is urged to contact RSPCA.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.