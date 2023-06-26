Channel migrants: Ibrahima Bah on trial over four deaths at sea
A teenager has gone on trial accused of killing four migrants who died attempting to cross the English Channel in a small boat.
The deaths happened when a dinghy ran into trouble off the Kent coast in December, with 39 people being rescued.
Ibrahima Bah,19, denies four charges of manslaughter and another charge relating to the piloting of a boat.
Judge Mr Justice Cavanagh told Canterbury Crown Court that all, or most on board, were seeking asylum.
One of the four who lost their lives was named as Hajratullah Ahmadi. The other three men were described as "unknown".
The fifth charge Mr Bah is facing is piloting a boat which facilitated the commission of a breach of UK immigration law by a non-UK national.
The prosecution will open the case on Tuesday at Canterbury Crown Court.
The trial is expected to last for four weeks.
