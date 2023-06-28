Swanscombe cliff collapse: Council to review diversion route
A council is reviewing a diversion route almost three months after a road closure caused by a cliff collapse following concerns from residents.
The collapse happened in Galley Hill Road in Swanscombe, Kent, on 10 April.
Residents and businesses said lorries, busses and other vehicles had mounted the curb and hit parked cars on the diverted route through the village.
Kent County Council say a review is underway, but it cannot confirm when the main road will reopen.
Kerry Wilkins, owner of BeauX Beauty Salon in Swanscombe, called for the authorities to speed up the process.
"It can actually get quite dangerous. People are up on the curbs, cars are getting damaged. It's quite sad really," she said.
'Options not cheap'
However, Dartford MP Gareth Johnson said there was no obvious location to re-rout the diversion.
"We are looking at all different options," he said.
"But none of these options are going to be quick, and none of them are going to cheap though, I'm afraid."
Thames Water and the council said the cause of the collapse remained under investigation.
"The road remains closed, and the council has confirmed that it will remain closed for the foreseeable future," a Thames Water spokesperson said.
The council said a change in timings of traffic signals was also to be considered.
